BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to $650.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.43.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,558,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 244,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 64.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 28.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.