Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $137.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.32.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

