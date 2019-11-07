Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 70,577 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,577 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Filament LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 1,658,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,115,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $52.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

