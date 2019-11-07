Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock worth $202,229,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

