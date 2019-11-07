Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.50.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $192.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

