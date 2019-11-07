Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,548 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 129.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of EPR opened at $74.60 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

