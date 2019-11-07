Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 81,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

