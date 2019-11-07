Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after buying an additional 2,510,262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,089,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,324,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,241,000 after buying an additional 74,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.