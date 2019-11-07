BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.