Booz Allen Hamilton’s (BAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $71.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

