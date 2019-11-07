Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given “Buy” Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIFI. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. 1,382,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,267. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $392.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 10,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $150,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,911 shares in the company, valued at $685,732.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Finley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 48.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 25.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.