Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.70. The business had revenue of C$113.38 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.

Separately, Desjardins raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

