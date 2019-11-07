BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $11.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWIR. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $425.32 million, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4,811.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,744,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,240 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.4% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,589,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 713,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 39.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,749 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.