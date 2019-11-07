BMO Capital Markets Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$151.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$146.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$137.27.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

TSE:IFC traded up C$0.84 on Thursday, reaching C$139.10. 305,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,791. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$95.75 and a 52 week high of C$139.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$124.49.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total transaction of C$265,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,045 shares in the company, valued at C$2,157,044.75.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.