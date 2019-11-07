BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $34.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE ARES opened at $32.00 on Monday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,930,862 shares of company stock worth $528,086. 151.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ares Management by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

