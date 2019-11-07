Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a negative net margin of 4,268.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,091. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $1,634,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,861,000 after acquiring an additional 321,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

