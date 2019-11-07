Blocktix Hits 1-Day Volume of $504.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Blocktix has a market cap of $107,232.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00223299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.01440750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00121043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

