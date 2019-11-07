Blocknet Trading Up 0.2% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00011264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $86,323.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,273,871 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

