Block-Logic (BLTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,219.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 58.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 69.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $59,219.00 and $47.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.