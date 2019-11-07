BlackRock Inc. Purchases 129,625 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $1,362,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after purchasing an additional 382,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 41.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after purchasing an additional 916,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,324,000 after purchasing an additional 136,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $264.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.19. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $277.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

