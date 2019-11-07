BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BLK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.16. 756,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,101. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.78.
In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $465.00 to $543.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
