BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.16. 756,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,101. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $465.00 to $543.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

