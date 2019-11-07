BlackRock Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,473,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208,474 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,195,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 314,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,627 shares of company stock worth $986,004 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. DA Davidson downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.