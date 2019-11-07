BlackRock Inc. Acquires 227,322 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 227,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $1,244,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $696,550.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,468 shares of company stock valued at $7,146,585. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

