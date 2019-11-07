Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 260,052 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Black Iron Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

