BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

