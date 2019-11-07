BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $80.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BEAT. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of BioTelemetry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

BioTelemetry stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 487,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,159. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other BioTelemetry news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,622 shares in the company, valued at $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 42.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 668,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 199,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $9,199,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $7,413,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 66.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 151,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

