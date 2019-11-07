Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus PAVmed (OTCMKTS:PAVM) Head to Head Contrast

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and PAVmed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage $80,000.00 219.65 -$7.53 million N/A N/A PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A

Biostage has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biostage and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

PAVmed has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -388.10% -274.72% PAVmed N/A N/A -140.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Biostage has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PAVmed beats Biostage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

