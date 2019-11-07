BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,536. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

