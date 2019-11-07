BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. Sells 8,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $46,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.76 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $531.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDSI. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

