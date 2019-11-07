Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Trading Down 1.9%

Biocorrx Inc (OTCMKTS:BICX) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55, 5,124 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 195% from the average session volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Biocorrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment.

