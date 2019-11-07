Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $347.20

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $347.20 and last traded at $347.20, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $344.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.