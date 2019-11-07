Bio-Gene Technology (ASX:BGT) Shares Down 3.3%

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd (ASX:BGT) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.10), 118,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

Bio-Gene Technology Company Profile (ASX:BGT)

Bio-Gene Technology Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in developing insecticides/pesticides for animal health, crop protection, public health, and consumer applications in Australia. It is involved in developing Flavocide, a beta-triketone insecticide product chemically synthesized nature-identical compound; and Qcide, a natural oil extracted from the leaves of a rare cultivar of an Australian eucalypt, the Gympie Messmate.

