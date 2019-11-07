BidaskClub Upgrades RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to “Hold”

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMR. Bank of America initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on RMR Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 62,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $77.83.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RMR Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 333.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.