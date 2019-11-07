BidaskClub Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Hold

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.23. 84,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 334,324 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 638,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.