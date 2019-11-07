BERNcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $26,371.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. BERNcash has a total market cap of $26,371.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00787632 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00224402 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005670 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00088938 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003514 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

