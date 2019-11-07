Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08.

