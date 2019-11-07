Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 193 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $308.88 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $309.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.