Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,495.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $170.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $171.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.99.

