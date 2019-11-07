Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 445,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 10.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $176.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

