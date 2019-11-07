Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,420 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $63.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,533 shares of company stock worth $10,941,987 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

