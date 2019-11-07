Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Varta stock opened at €104.60 ($121.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.29. Varta has a 12 month low of €24.30 ($28.26) and a 12 month high of €103.00 ($119.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

