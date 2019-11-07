Berenberg Bank Cuts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 192

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 192 ($2.51) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut Man Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 196 ($2.56) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 182.63 ($2.39).

Shares of EMG traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 150.05 ($1.96). 3,306,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.80. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.31). The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.32.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

