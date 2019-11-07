Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Down 20%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 146,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 122,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

