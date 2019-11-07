Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.5-91.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.01 million.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 784,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $813.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.58.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

