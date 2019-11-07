Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.