Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,211,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 677,442 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 227,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,753.2% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 485,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.