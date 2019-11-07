Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock worth $10,707,543 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

