Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.03 and a 200 day moving average of $169.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

