Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 677 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Shares of CVX opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,750 shares of company stock worth $11,216,850. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

