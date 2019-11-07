Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 2%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, approximately 94,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 534,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market cap of $208.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 9.74.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jeffery Ptolemy sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$55,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,436.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

